Duplicity in License Plates: Arrest Outside Taj Mahal Palace

A man was arrested in Mumbai after using fake number plates on his car to avoid repossession by a finance company. The matter came to light when the number plate's original owner received unexpected traffic fines. A confrontation led to police intervention and subsequent arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:37 IST
Duplicity in License Plates: Arrest Outside Taj Mahal Palace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was taken into custody outside the storied Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai after police discovered two cars with identical number plates parked nearby.

The driver, identified as Prasad Chandrakant Kadam, allegedly forged the number plates to avoid having his car repossessed by the finance company that provided the loan for the vehicle.

The arrest followed a complaint from Sakir Ali, who noticed an usual influx of e-challans for traffic violations he didn't commit. Upon tracing the issue, Ali confronted Kadam, leading to police intervention and the car's seizure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

