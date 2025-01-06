Duplicity in License Plates: Arrest Outside Taj Mahal Palace

A man was taken into custody outside the storied Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai after police discovered two cars with identical number plates parked nearby.

The driver, identified as Prasad Chandrakant Kadam, allegedly forged the number plates to avoid having his car repossessed by the finance company that provided the loan for the vehicle.

The arrest followed a complaint from Sakir Ali, who noticed an usual influx of e-challans for traffic violations he didn't commit. Upon tracing the issue, Ali confronted Kadam, leading to police intervention and the car's seizure.

