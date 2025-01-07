Farmer Leader's Health Deteriorates Amid Ongoing Hunger Strike

The health of renowned farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been declining after his prolonged hunger strike reached day 42. Concern arose Monday evening when Dallewal's blood pressure dropped significantly, indicating a critical situation, according to attending doctors at the protest site.

A Supreme Court-appointed panel met Dallewal, 70, urging him to seek medical care, a plea he has so far resisted despite orders from the Punjab government. Doctors report his blood pressure fell to 80/56 and remains unstable. Continuous efforts by the state officials to persuade him to accept medical assistance have been unsuccessful.

Dallewal's hunger strike, initiated on November 26 at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana, is part of a protest for a legal assurance on minimum support prices for crops. The Supreme Court recently pressed Punjab government officials and doctors to consider hospitalizing him. Farmers, under various banners, continue their peaceful demonstrations, having been prevented from marching to Delhi earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)