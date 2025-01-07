Left Menu

Minneapolis Moves Forward with Landmark Police Reforms

Minneapolis city council has voted unanimously for systemic police reforms following a federal probe into civil rights abuses after George Floyd's 2020 murder. An agreement has been reached for an independent monitor and a consent decree to ensure compliance, even as political shifts loom with Donald Trump's impending presidency.

Updated: 07-01-2025 03:31 IST
Minneapolis has taken a significant step towards police reform, with its city council voting unanimously to implement systemic changes. This decision comes after a federal investigation, prompted by the 2020 murder of George Floyd, revealed a disturbing pattern of civil rights violations within the police department.

The agreement, which includes an outside independent monitor, is set to be legally enforced. With the impending return of President-elect Donald Trump, known for his support of law enforcement, there's concern over potential shifts in federal oversight. The reforms include a consent decree, focusing on reducing discrimination and excessive force, particularly against Black and Native American communities.

This move by Minneapolis follows Louisville's recent agreement under similar circumstances and stands in stark contrast to cities like Phoenix, which have resisted such oversight. The developments underscore an ongoing national debate on police accountability as political landscapes evolve.

