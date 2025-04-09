Trump Administration's Tariff Deals: Balancing Between Approvals and Limitations

The Trump administration intends to pursue congressional approval for any substantial free trade agreements, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. However, the administration expects that any current deals made to alleviate recent tariffs imposed by President Trump may be more constrained in scope.

In a House Ways and Means Committee hearing, Greer stated, "We will do what the law requires," when questioned about seeking Congressional approval on tariff negotiations.

Previous trade agreements during Trump's first term with Japan and South Korea bypassed the rigorous approval process mandated for the 2020 North American Free Trade Agreement revision.

