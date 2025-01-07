Left Menu

CIA Surveillance Unveiled: Monitoring Latino Activists

Newly declassified CIA documents reveal the surveillance of Latino activists, including Martin Luther King Jr. supporters, during the late 20th century. The files, requested by Democratic representatives, highlight the controversial Operation Chaos and depict the agency's historical scrutiny over civil rights and anti-war movements, viewing them as potential threats.

Updated: 07-01-2025 03:42 IST
CIA Surveillance Unveiled: Monitoring Latino Activists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Newly declassified CIA documents reveal that the agency closely monitored Latino activists in the late 20th century. These individuals, known for supporting civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and opposing the Vietnam War, were under surveillance as part of Operation Chaos, a controversial domestic espionage initiative.

The files, released on the CIA's website and first reported by Axios, span from 1968 to 1983. They were requested by U.S. representatives Joaquin Castro and Jimmy Gomez and shed light on the agency's long-standing history of scrutinizing American citizens who voiced dissent against governmental policies.

Among the activist figures observed were Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales and Cesar Chavez, with the CIA viewing their movements and those of Mexican American students with suspicion. The historical context underscores ongoing debates about the ethics and reach of governmental surveillance programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

