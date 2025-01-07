Left Menu

Trump Faces Historic Sentencing Amid Political Turbulence

Donald Trump's attempt to delay his sentencing in the hush money case was rejected by a Manhattan judge, potentially making him the first president to take office convicted of crimes. Trump plans to appeal, battling to postpone sentencing before his second inauguration.

On Monday, a Manhattan judge thwarted Donald Trump's attempt to indefinitely delay his impending sentencing in a hush money case, despite his ongoing appeal of the conviction. Trump's legal team had argued that the sentencing should be paused while they seek to overturn the ruling.

Judge Juan M. Merchan ordered the sentencing to proceed as scheduled on Friday, disregarding Trump's assertion that the conviction could end his presidency as we know it. Trump's lawyers, who are contesting the verdict on presidential immunity grounds, submitted appeal paperwork, though no arguments are set.

Meanwhile, the Manhattan District Attorney's office insisted on proceeding, emphasizing the public interest in wrapping up the legal proceedings. As the nation watches, Trump's lawyers continue to challenge the legal process, claiming constitutional violations amid their quest to halt the sentencing.

