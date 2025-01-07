Left Menu

Trump Appoints Joseph Nocella Jr. to U.S. Attorney Role

President-elect Donald Trump announced his nomination of Joseph Nocella Jr. as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, highlighting Nocella's judicial experience in New York. Trump expressed confidence in Nocella's ability to uphold law and order, citing his previous roles as a Nassau County District Court Judge and Family Court Judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 06:54 IST
In a significant appointment, President-elect Donald Trump has selected Joseph Nocella Jr. to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. The announcement was made on Monday, as Trump expressed his confidence in Nocella's capabilities.

Trump's decision comes with a strong endorsement of Nocella's past accomplishments in maintaining law and order during his time as a Nassau County District Court Judge and as a Family Court Judge. This nomination underscores Trump's emphasis on experienced judicial leadership.

Trump highlighted Nocella's track record on the social media platform Truth Social, signaling the importance of this role in managing New York's legal landscape. The aim is to enhance New York's judicial system, leveraging Nocella's extensive experience to bring about effective governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

