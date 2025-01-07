ICAO Faces Security Breach Probe: Global Aviation Data at Risk?
The UN's civil aviation agency, ICAO, is investigating a potential security incident after claims emerged that 42,000 records were stolen. The agency suspects a known threat actor behind the breach targeting international organizations and emphasizes ongoing efforts to enhance security post-2016 hack.
The United Nations' civil aviation agency is on high alert following claims of a significant information security breach. Tens of thousands of records are reported stolen, marking a potentially severe incident requiring international scrutiny.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), based in Canada, issued a brief statement acknowledging the potential breach. Suspicion has fallen on a known threat actor targeting international organizations, as confirmed by ICAO to Reuters. The agency is now probing claims initially made on a hacker forum on January 6.
At this stage in the investigation, ICAO cannot release further details or verify specific claims about the data involved. With a member base of 193 countries, the agency has prioritized strengthening its cybersecurity measures since a previous hack in 2016.
(With inputs from agencies.)
