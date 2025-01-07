Junior Doctor's Nightmare: Assault at Abandoned Hostel
A junior doctor in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly raped by a colleague at an abandoned hostel in a government medical college. The accused was arrested following the complaint filed by the victim. The incident has prompted further investigation by the police.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident has emerged from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a junior doctor was allegedly raped by a colleague. The attack reportedly took place at an abandoned hostel within a government-run medical college, casting a shadow over the institution.
The alleged assault happened on Sunday, and authorities wasted no time in arresting the 25-year-old accused. The victim, also 25, was in town to take an exam and had been residing in the girls' hostel of Gajraraja Medical College, as confirmed by City Superintendent of Police Ashok Jadon.
Reports suggest that the accused, a fellow junior doctor, lured the victim to the deserted boys' hostel facility. Once there, he allegedly threatened and raped her. The victim bravely filed a complaint at the Kampu police station, leading to the swift arrest of the accused. Police continue to probe the case for further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
