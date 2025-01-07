Showroom Heist: The Salary Dispute Behind a Bold Theft

A bold heist at a west Delhi bike showroom has led to the arrest of a 20-year-old employee, following allegations of theft totaling Rs 6 lakh and several electronic items, an informed police official announced this Tuesday.

Hasan Khan, the accused, was apprehended by Delhi Police, who have managed to recover Rs 5 lakh and two high-end cameras. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, stated that efforts are ongoing to retrieve the remaining stolen goods.

The crime took place on December 31 at a showroom located in Naraina. Investigators zeroed in on Khan as the main suspect after going through more than 100 CCTV recordings and interviewing other employees. Notably, Khan, who worked as technical staff, used his skills to cut the venue's power supply to evade detection, while concealing his identity by wearing a helmet during the act. In his confession, Khan cited his frustration over a rejected salary hike request as motivation for the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)