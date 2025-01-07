Uttarakhand Takes a Stand: Mining Halted Amidst Damage Concerns

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued an immediate suspension of mining activities in the Bageshwar district. This decision followed alarming reports of damage to residential areas caused by sandstone mining, as well as apparent oversight by state officials.

A court-appointed report by commissioners Mayank Joshi and Shaurin Dhulia uncovered structural damage across villages in the Banda area, notably houses showing cracks attributed to nearby mining activities. The court response highlighted both the shocking nature and the negligence involved in the situation.

The court has called upon the director of the geology and mining department, along with other key state officials, to provide their insights on January 9. The seriousness of the report's findings suggests immediate threats like potential landslides, encouraging the court to take decisive remedial action.

(With inputs from agencies.)