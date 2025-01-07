Left Menu

Israel's Hostage Crisis Stalled by Hamas

Israel is determined to secure the release of its hostages from Gaza, but efforts are being thwarted by Hamas. According to Eden Bar Tal, Hamas remains the primary barrier in ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:51 IST
  • Israel

Israel has reiterated its unwavering commitment to securing the release of hostages held in Gaza, despite facing significant hurdles from Hamas.

According to Eden Bar Tal, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Hamas serves as the sole obstacle in the delicate negotiations surrounding the hostages' release.

This statement follows heightened tensions and complex diplomatic efforts between both parties as Israel aims to bring its citizens home safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

