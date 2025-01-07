France Holds Iran Accountable for Detained Citizens Amid Diplomatic Strains

France has intensified its diplomacy against Iran concerning the detention of three French nationals, described by France's foreign minister as tantamount to torture. The situation has become a pivotal factor in determining the future of France-Iran relations, including any potential easing of sanctions.

President Emmanuel Macron underscores Iran as a major strategic threat to France and Europe, emphasizing the unacceptable detainment of French citizens under conditions breaching international law. Amid stalled negotiations, diplomatic sources reveal France's intent to make hostage issues central in discussions with Iran.

The international community watches closely as a meeting among French, German, and British diplomats with Iranian counterparts approaches. The agenda includes crucial dialogue on hostages and the potential for nuclear negotiations as geopolitical tensions rise with impending leadership changes in the United States.

