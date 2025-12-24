Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Assam's West Karbi Anglong: Army Steps In

The Indian Army conducted a flag march in the violence-struck West Karbi Anglong district of Assam to restore peace. Police are investigating the unrest, which erupted due to protests against alleged illegal settlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diphu | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:17 IST
The Indian Army conducted a flag march in the violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, the Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, confirmed on Wednesday. While addressing reporters in the severely affected Kheroni area, Singh urged people to avoid resorting to violence and appealed to community elders to guide 'misguided' youths to understand that dialogue is the only peaceful solution.

'Army columns have arrived and marched through these areas. The situation is entirely under control now,' Singh assured. The police are currently investigating the disturbances, which occurred over the past two days.

'We will arrest the culprits after stabilizing the situation,' he added. The violence claimed two lives and injured 45 others, including 38 police officers. Protesters from the Karbi community, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from grazing lands, went on a rampage after police removed three agitators from the protest site for hospitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

