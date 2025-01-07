Left Menu

BBMP Officials Raided: Borewell Drilling and Stormwater Drains under Scrutiny

Enforcement Directorate officials raided BBMP offices, targeting engineers and seizing files related to borewell drilling and stormwater drains. The operation involved seven officers searching the BBMP head office, focusing on public works and involving a senior engineer, according to sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Enforcement Directorate officials conducted raids at the offices of engineers at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), according to sources.

About seven officials from the Enforcement Directorate entered the BBMP headquarters around 11 am to search through files related to borewell drilling and stormwater drainage work.

A senior BBMP engineer was reportedly the main target of the raid, which aimed to collect documents and evidence linked to public works projects, a BBMP spokesperson confirmed to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

