Demolition Action in Balapir: A Bulldozer's Day

A section of a marriage hall, which belonged to former district treasurer of the Samajwadi Party, was demolished on Tuesday amidst heavy police presence, officials report. The building was dismantled due to its illegal encroachment onto a road.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ram Kesh coordinated the operation, which involved significant municipal manpower. SP leader Cash Khan had reportedly built the hall in Balapir Mohalla by unlawfully closing a road.

Despite receiving notices from various government bodies, the structure remained until a demolition notice was issued. A court-imposed stay delayed initial actions, but authorities proceeded after it expired, restoring the road's public usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)