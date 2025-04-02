Left Menu

High Court Halts Illegal Constructions in Dehradun and Rishikesh

The Uttarakhand High Court has temporarily halted illegal constructions in Dehradun and Rishikesh, citing violations of sanctioned maps. The court questioned the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority's practice of compounding these violations. A hearing is set for May 5 to address the issue further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:45 IST
High Court Halts Illegal Constructions in Dehradun and Rishikesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued a temporary stay on illegal constructions in Dehradun and Rishikesh, addressing claims that these works violate sanctioned maps. The court has summoned Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey for a hearing on May 5 to discuss how these constructions are being compounded.

Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mahra raised concerns over the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority's (MMDA) handling of these infractions. Pankaj Agarwal and other Rishikesh residents filed a public interest litigation, spotlighting the environmental impact of these unchecked constructions.

The petitioners argue that despite the MDDA's efforts to seal illegal projects, loopholes allow them to continue. The court is set to examine these allegations to prevent further environmental harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025