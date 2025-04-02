High Court Halts Illegal Constructions in Dehradun and Rishikesh
The Uttarakhand High Court has temporarily halted illegal constructions in Dehradun and Rishikesh, citing violations of sanctioned maps. The court questioned the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority's practice of compounding these violations. A hearing is set for May 5 to address the issue further.
The Uttarakhand High Court has issued a temporary stay on illegal constructions in Dehradun and Rishikesh, addressing claims that these works violate sanctioned maps. The court has summoned Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey for a hearing on May 5 to discuss how these constructions are being compounded.
Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mahra raised concerns over the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority's (MMDA) handling of these infractions. Pankaj Agarwal and other Rishikesh residents filed a public interest litigation, spotlighting the environmental impact of these unchecked constructions.
The petitioners argue that despite the MDDA's efforts to seal illegal projects, loopholes allow them to continue. The court is set to examine these allegations to prevent further environmental harm.
