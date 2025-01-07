Syria's New Diplomatic Takeoff Post-Assad
The first international commercial flight since former Syrian President Bashar Assad was ousted has landed at Damascus airport. Syria's new authorities are reopening relations, with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani visiting Gulf and neighboring countries to discuss cooperation and funding for reconstruction after Assad's regime's downfall.
- Syria
The Damascus airport welcomed its first international commercial flight since the toppling of Bashar Assad, with a plane arriving from Qatar.
According to Jordan's Petra news agency, a Royal Jordanian Airlines flight to Damascus was conducted as a test, led by Capt. Haitham Misto who assessed the airport's readiness for regular operations.
Following Assad's ousting, nations are reestablishing ties with Syria's new leaders, including meetings between Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and Gulf powers on reconstructive aid.
