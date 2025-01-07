Mass Kidnapping Strikes Again in Zamfara
In the northwest region of Nigeria, at least 46 people, including women and children, were kidnapped in Gana town, Zamfara state. The attack occurred during the night when gunmen on motorbikes launched an assault, setting fire to homes and businesses. This follows a similar incident last month.
- Country:
- Nigeria
A recent attack in Gana town, situated in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, resulted in the kidnapping of at least 46 individuals, primarily involving women and children, according to local sources and a traditional leader.
The incident unfolded around 2200 GMT on Sunday night. Eyewitnesses reported a group of gunmen arriving on motorbikes, unleashing a torrent of gunfire on the town, which led to chaos and significant destruction, including the burning of multiple houses and business establishments.
This tragic event mirrors a similar kidnapping episode that took place in the same state last month, raising concerns about the persistent security threats in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- Zamfara
- kidnapping
- Gana
- gunmen
- raid
- security
- violence
- homes
- businesses
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Security Concerns Over Budget Cuts Spark Political Clash
Uttar Pradesh Police Gears Up for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with Unprecedented Security Measures
World News Highlights: Political Tensions, Mourning, and Security Concerns Shape Global Agenda
Amit Shah Highlights Transformative Advances in National Security at IB Centenary Lecture
Germany's Tragic Christmas Market Attack Sparks Security Debate