Mass Kidnapping Strikes Again in Zamfara

A recent attack in Gana town, situated in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, resulted in the kidnapping of at least 46 individuals, primarily involving women and children, according to local sources and a traditional leader.

The incident unfolded around 2200 GMT on Sunday night. Eyewitnesses reported a group of gunmen arriving on motorbikes, unleashing a torrent of gunfire on the town, which led to chaos and significant destruction, including the burning of multiple houses and business establishments.

This tragic event mirrors a similar kidnapping episode that took place in the same state last month, raising concerns about the persistent security threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)