Left Menu

China Condemns U.S. Drone Security Concerns

China has criticized the United States as 'extremely irresponsible' for suspecting security risks in Chinese drone systems. China's commerce ministry expressed dissatisfaction with U.S. actions and urged halting investigations. The U.S. is considering new rules to restrict Chinese drones due to national security worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:55 IST
China Condemns U.S. Drone Security Concerns
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

In a bold statement, China labeled the United States as 'extremely irresponsible' for casting doubts about the information security of China's drone systems. This statement was issued by China's commerce ministry on Tuesday.

China voiced strong dissatisfaction with the U.S.'s scrutiny and underscored its fierce opposition. It has pledged to keep a vigilant watch on the ongoing developments.

The Chinese government further implored the United States to acknowledge the facts and cease its 'erroneous practices' immediately. This reaction comes in response to the U.S. Commerce Department's contemplation of new regulations that could limit or ban Chinese drones, based on national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025