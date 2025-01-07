China Condemns U.S. Drone Security Concerns
China has criticized the United States as 'extremely irresponsible' for suspecting security risks in Chinese drone systems. China's commerce ministry expressed dissatisfaction with U.S. actions and urged halting investigations. The U.S. is considering new rules to restrict Chinese drones due to national security worries.
In a bold statement, China labeled the United States as 'extremely irresponsible' for casting doubts about the information security of China's drone systems. This statement was issued by China's commerce ministry on Tuesday.
China voiced strong dissatisfaction with the U.S.'s scrutiny and underscored its fierce opposition. It has pledged to keep a vigilant watch on the ongoing developments.
The Chinese government further implored the United States to acknowledge the facts and cease its 'erroneous practices' immediately. This reaction comes in response to the U.S. Commerce Department's contemplation of new regulations that could limit or ban Chinese drones, based on national security concerns.
