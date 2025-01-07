China Condemns U.S. Drone Security Concerns

In a bold statement, China labeled the United States as 'extremely irresponsible' for casting doubts about the information security of China's drone systems. This statement was issued by China's commerce ministry on Tuesday.

China voiced strong dissatisfaction with the U.S.'s scrutiny and underscored its fierce opposition. It has pledged to keep a vigilant watch on the ongoing developments.

The Chinese government further implored the United States to acknowledge the facts and cease its 'erroneous practices' immediately. This reaction comes in response to the U.S. Commerce Department's contemplation of new regulations that could limit or ban Chinese drones, based on national security concerns.

