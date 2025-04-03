Left Menu

Zambian Soccer Stars Face Travel Setback Amid U.S. Restrictions

Four Zambian soccer players, including team captain Barbra Banda, have been withdrawn from an upcoming tournament in China due to new U.S. travel restrictions. These athletes, based in the U.S., faced challenges stemming from tightened immigration policies introduced by the Trump administration, resulting in their absence from the event.

Four key players of Zambia's women's soccer team will miss a crucial international tournament in China due to travel restrictions imposed by the U.S., the Zambia Football Association announced. The move affects Captain Barbra Banda, Rachael Kundananji, Prisca Chilufya, and Grace Chanda, who were all set to participate in the Yongchuan International Tournament.

The U.S.-based athletes have been caught in the net of tightened immigration measures under the Trump administration. These include heightened scrutiny of foreign student visa holders and potential travel bans from select countries, leading the Zambia FA to withdraw the players to avoid possible entry issues upon their return to the U.S.

The executive order from the U.S. asks Cabinet members to report on countries with inadequate vetting processes. Although the review's results are pending, this development has already impacted Zambia's team strategy for the China tournament, compelling the technical bench to make roster adjustments.

