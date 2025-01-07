Imposter Unveiled: Fake RAS Officer Busted in Jaisalmer

A man was arrested in Jaisalmer for allegedly impersonating a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer, officials revealed.

District Superintendent of Police, Sudhir Chaudhary, stated that the suspect, Harjeet Singh, was detained on Monday night. Singh was found in a vehicle with a multi-colored beacon near Sonar Fort and became involved in a quarrel with a police officer while claiming to be an RAS official.

On inspection, Singh presented a fake RAS identity card, raising suspicions. He, along with the vehicle, was taken to the Kotwali police station for interrogation, where it was discovered that all related documents were falsified. Singh admitted to manufacturing the fraudulent ID card, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)