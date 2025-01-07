Imposter Unveiled: Fake RAS Officer Busted in Jaisalmer
A man, Harjeet Singh, was arrested in Jaisalmer for impersonating a Rajasthan Administrative Service officer. He was caught with fake documents while quarrelling with a policeman near Sonar Fort. The man admitted to creating a fake ID and is under further interrogation by authorities.
A man was arrested in Jaisalmer for allegedly impersonating a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer, officials revealed.
District Superintendent of Police, Sudhir Chaudhary, stated that the suspect, Harjeet Singh, was detained on Monday night. Singh was found in a vehicle with a multi-colored beacon near Sonar Fort and became involved in a quarrel with a police officer while claiming to be an RAS official.
On inspection, Singh presented a fake RAS identity card, raising suspicions. He, along with the vehicle, was taken to the Kotwali police station for interrogation, where it was discovered that all related documents were falsified. Singh admitted to manufacturing the fraudulent ID card, and further investigations are ongoing.
