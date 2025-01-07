Crisis of Execution: Iran's Rising Death Penalty Figures
The execution rate in Iran reached 901 last year, according to the U.N., with 31 women among the executed. Many were involved in drug-related offenses, political dissent, or protests. The rising numbers, including domestic violence victims, draw criticism from international human rights bodies.
The United Nations has reported a significant rise in executions in Iran, with 901 recorded last year, marking a concerning trend. Among these, 31 were women, some convicted for defending against domestic violence, forced marriages, or rape attempts.
Statements from UN officials, including High Commissioner Volker Türk, criticized Iran's growing use of the death penalty, calling for urgent reforms. These executions are the highest since 2015, and are linked to allegations of drug offenses, political activism, and the high-profile protests following Mahsa Amini's death.
The international community remains tense as Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, faces pressure to address women's rights and reduce execution rates. Iran's Geneva mission has yet to comment on these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
