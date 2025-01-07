Left Menu

Crisis of Execution: Iran's Rising Death Penalty Figures

The execution rate in Iran reached 901 last year, according to the U.N., with 31 women among the executed. Many were involved in drug-related offenses, political dissent, or protests. The rising numbers, including domestic violence victims, draw criticism from international human rights bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:03 IST
Crisis of Execution: Iran's Rising Death Penalty Figures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has reported a significant rise in executions in Iran, with 901 recorded last year, marking a concerning trend. Among these, 31 were women, some convicted for defending against domestic violence, forced marriages, or rape attempts.

Statements from UN officials, including High Commissioner Volker Türk, criticized Iran's growing use of the death penalty, calling for urgent reforms. These executions are the highest since 2015, and are linked to allegations of drug offenses, political activism, and the high-profile protests following Mahsa Amini's death.

The international community remains tense as Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, faces pressure to address women's rights and reduce execution rates. Iran's Geneva mission has yet to comment on these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025