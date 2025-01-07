Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Innocent Life Lost in Suspected Maoist IED Blast

A seven-year-old girl tragically lost her life in an IED explosion in West Singhbhum district. The incident, allegedly orchestrated by Maoists, occurred as the child was gathering firewood in forested areas. Authorities are investigating further details of this devastating event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a minor girl was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in West Singhbhum district's Jaraikela area. The explosion, reportedly carried out by Maoists, underscores the ongoing security issues in the region.

The tragedy unfolded as the seven-year-old ventured into the forests of Tirilposi and Thalkobad villages to collect firewood. There, she accidentally triggered the IED, allegedly planted by the CPI (Maoist), confirms Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

A police team, headed by senior officers, has been dispatched to the location to investigate the circumstances of this tragic event further. The community awaits more information as developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

