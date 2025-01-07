Left Menu

Tragic Rescue Effort in Kutch: The 33-Hour Operation

An 18-year-old girl tragically died after being stuck for over 33 hours in a 540-foot borewell in Gujarat's Kutch district. Despite a complex rescue operation involving multiple agencies, she was declared dead at a hospital. Efforts included using a 'hook technique' and a makeshift contraption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:34 IST
An 18-year-old girl met with a tragic end after she fell into a 540-foot-deep borewell in Gujarat's Kutch district and was rescued after more than 33 hours. Officials confirmed her death at a local hospital on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Kanderai village, Bhuj taluka, when she fell around 6:30 am on Monday. Stuck at a depth of 490 feet in a borewell with a diameter of just one foot, the complexity of the rescue posed significant challenges.

Despite using a 'hook technique' and a makeshift contraption developed with local drillers, rescue efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Border Security Force (BSF), and local authorities could not save her. Multiple agencies worked tirelessly to rescue the girl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

