Amit Shah Launches Revolutionary BHARATPOL Portal to Strengthen International Investigations

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, inaugurated the BHARATPOL portal at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, today. Developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), this state-of-the-art platform marks a significant leap in India’s capabilities to tackle international crime and expedite justice. Shri Amit Shah also honored 35 distinguished CBI officers with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

The event saw the presence of key dignitaries, including the Union Home Secretary, the Director of CBI, and the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), underlining the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for law enforcement advancements.

India’s Leap Toward Transformative Justice Systems

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amit Shah emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is undergoing a transformative phase in governance and law enforcement. Highlighting the capabilities of BHARATPOL, he stated that the portal integrates Indian law enforcement with INTERPOL’s global network, enabling seamless cooperation across 195 countries.

“BHARATPOL is a game-changer that will expedite investigations, track fugitives globally, and enhance India’s role in international justice,” Shri Shah said. He added that the portal’s real-time interface will facilitate faster responses to international requests, reducing delays in issuing alerts like Red Corner Notices.

Key Features of the BHARATPOL Portal

The portal introduces five key modules designed to streamline international collaboration:

Connect Module: Extends the National Central Bureau (NCB-New Delhi) capabilities to all Indian law enforcement agencies, enabling efficient communication with INTERPOL. INTERPOL Notices: Facilitates structured and rapid transmission of requests for notices, helping track and apprehend criminals globally. References Module: Provides instant access to case-related references from INTERPOL’s 195 member countries. Broadcast Module: Ensures real-time availability of global assistance requests, enabling swift investigative actions. Resources Module: Supports document management, training, and capacity-building initiatives across law enforcement agencies.

Shri Shah stressed the portal’s ability to combat crimes such as drug trafficking, arms smuggling, cybercrime, human trafficking, and terrorism. With access to 19 types of INTERPOL databases, law enforcement officers can now analyze trends, develop preventive strategies, and efficiently tackle emerging crime challenges.

Empowering Justice Through New Legal Provisions

Shri Amit Shah highlighted the Modi Government’s introduction of Trial in Absentia in new criminal laws, which allows the prosecution of fugitive criminals even in their absence. This provision, combined with BHARATPOL’s capabilities, will simplify extradition processes and ensure justice for victims of cross-border crimes.

The Home Minister urged the CBI to spearhead the implementation of BHARATPOL by conducting training programs for grassroots officers and raising awareness about the portal’s features. He also emphasized the need for greater collaboration between state and central agencies, leveraging the system to enhance transparency, efficiency, and the overall judicial process.

Revolutionizing Investigative Practices

The portal is expected to redefine investigative processes in India, bridging gaps in communication and coordination among law enforcement agencies. Shri Shah noted that traditional methods like letters and faxes, currently used for communication between the CBI and INTERPOL Liaison Officers (ILOs), will be replaced by BHARATPOL’s secure and structured channels.

“This revolutionary initiative will elevate our investigative capabilities and bring criminals under the ambit of justice, no matter where they hide,” Shri Shah said.

A Vision for 2047

Shri Amit Shah reiterated India’s vision of becoming a fully developed nation by 2047, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Amrit Kaal. He stressed that law enforcement modernization is a crucial milestone in achieving India’s resolve to emerge as a global leader by its centenary of independence.

As the NCB for INTERPOL in India, the CBI will play a pivotal role in implementing BHARATPOL, enhancing India’s capacity to respond to global challenges in crime control. The portal’s launch represents a major step in empowering law enforcement agencies, fostering international cooperation, and reinforcing India’s position as a leader in justice and security.