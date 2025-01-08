UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Surge in Executions in Iran

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, expressed deep concern over the significant rise in executions in Iran, with at least 901 individuals executed in 2024, surpassing the 853 reported in 2023. Notably, approximately 40 executions occurred in just one week in December 2024, signaling a troubling escalation.

“It is deeply disturbing that yet again we see an increase in the number of people subjected to the death penalty in Iran year-on-year,” said Türk. “It is high time Iran stemmed this ever-swelling tide of executions.”

The majority of those executed were convicted of drug-related offenses, but the list also included dissidents and individuals connected to the 2022 protests. Disturbingly, there was a rise in the number of women executed, raising additional human rights concerns.

The Death Penalty and Human Rights

The UN firmly opposes the death penalty in all circumstances. “It is incompatible with the fundamental right to life and raises the unacceptable risk of executing innocent people,” said Türk. “To be clear, it can never be imposed for conduct that is protected under international human rights law.”

The High Commissioner emphasized the urgent need for Iranian authorities to halt all further executions and establish a moratorium on the death penalty as a step toward its abolition.

A Global Shift Away from Capital Punishment

The High Commissioner’s call aligns with a global trend toward abolition. To date, 170 States have either abolished the death penalty or imposed a moratorium on its use. This reflects growing recognition of its incompatibility with human rights and the risks of irreversible judicial errors.

Recommendations for Reform

In addition to a moratorium, Türk urged Iran to prioritize reforms that align with international human rights standards. These include:

Reassessing laws that impose the death penalty for drug-related offenses, given global recognition that such offenses do not meet the threshold for "most serious crimes" as stipulated under international law.

Ensuring fair trials and adequate legal representation for all defendants.

Ceasing the execution of individuals for acts connected to peaceful dissent or protest.

International Community Response

The rise in executions has drawn condemnation from governments and human rights organizations worldwide, further isolating Iran on the international stage. Advocates are calling for increased diplomatic pressure and support for Iranian civil society efforts to challenge the use of capital punishment.

Looking Ahead

The UN Human Rights Office continues to monitor the situation closely, urging Iran to join the growing majority of nations that respect and uphold the right to life by abolishing the death penalty.