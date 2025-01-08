Drone Strikes Heighten Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Cities
Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels, with an air base housing strategic bombers potentially targeted. Governor Roman Busargin confirmed damage to an industrial site but no casualties. Reports suggest explosions near an oil facility. Engels base, a strategic nuclear force location, has been targeted before.
In a recent escalation, Ukrainian drones launched attacks on the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels, where a significant air base is located. This base houses Russia's fleet of strategic bomber planes, critical to its nuclear forces.
The regional governor, Roman Busargin, confirmed a mass drone attack, leading to damage at an industrial site, though he did not specify if the strategic air base was hit. A fire erupted at the impacted industrial company, but no casualties have been reported.
Local news outlets with connections to the security services released images of a significant fire, citing eyewitnesses who reported multiple explosions, possibly near an oil facility. Historically, the Engels base, situated 730 km from Moscow, has been targeted, including a notable attack in December 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
