Left Menu

Drone Strikes Heighten Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Cities

Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels, with an air base housing strategic bombers potentially targeted. Governor Roman Busargin confirmed damage to an industrial site but no casualties. Reports suggest explosions near an oil facility. Engels base, a strategic nuclear force location, has been targeted before.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:50 IST
Drone Strikes Heighten Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation, Ukrainian drones launched attacks on the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels, where a significant air base is located. This base houses Russia's fleet of strategic bomber planes, critical to its nuclear forces.

The regional governor, Roman Busargin, confirmed a mass drone attack, leading to damage at an industrial site, though he did not specify if the strategic air base was hit. A fire erupted at the impacted industrial company, but no casualties have been reported.

Local news outlets with connections to the security services released images of a significant fire, citing eyewitnesses who reported multiple explosions, possibly near an oil facility. Historically, the Engels base, situated 730 km from Moscow, has been targeted, including a notable attack in December 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025