Drone Strikes Heighten Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Cities

In a recent escalation, Ukrainian drones launched attacks on the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels, where a significant air base is located. This base houses Russia's fleet of strategic bomber planes, critical to its nuclear forces.

The regional governor, Roman Busargin, confirmed a mass drone attack, leading to damage at an industrial site, though he did not specify if the strategic air base was hit. A fire erupted at the impacted industrial company, but no casualties have been reported.

Local news outlets with connections to the security services released images of a significant fire, citing eyewitnesses who reported multiple explosions, possibly near an oil facility. Historically, the Engels base, situated 730 km from Moscow, has been targeted, including a notable attack in December 2022.

