Potential Lifting of EU Sanctions Could Boost Humanitarian Aid in Syria

France's Foreign Minister hinted at the potential swift lifting of EU sanctions that hinder humanitarian aid in Syria, similar to the recent U.S. sanctions exemption. Discussions focus on facilitating financial transactions and energy sector improvements, contingent on Syria's new leadership addressing women's and security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, has indicated that the European Union may soon lift sanctions that block humanitarian aid to Syria, echoing a recent move by the U.S.

The move comes as the United States announced an exemption for certain transactions with Syrian governing bodies to boost aid flow. This exemption will last for six months following the end of Bashar al-Assad's tenure.

Barrot mentioned that a decision to lift these sanctions could align with how Syria's new leadership manages transition issues related to women's rights and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

