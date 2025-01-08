High-Stakes Investment Scam: Director in Custody

The director of a private company has been apprehended by Delhi Police for reportedly defrauding multiple individuals through promises of high investment returns, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

This arrest resulted from an investigation into cheating and fund misappropriation allegations, amounting to Rs 3.2 crore, according to a statement by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

A complaint initiated by Anil Kumar and others saw police file a case on November 3, 2023, under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including cheating and fraud, with findings indicating Rahul Kumar, the company's director, allegedly enticed victims with assurances of 20-30 per cent monthly investment returns, the statement noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)