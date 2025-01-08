Left Menu

High-Stakes Investment Scam: Director in Custody

Delhi Police arrested Rahul Kumar, the director of a private company, for defrauding investors with promises of high returns on infrastructure projects. The economic offences involved cheating 18 victims out of Rs 3.2 crore. The accused issued cheques that bounced and used fake documents to gain trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:46 IST
High-Stakes Investment Scam: Director in Custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The director of a private company has been apprehended by Delhi Police for reportedly defrauding multiple individuals through promises of high investment returns, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

This arrest resulted from an investigation into cheating and fund misappropriation allegations, amounting to Rs 3.2 crore, according to a statement by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

A complaint initiated by Anil Kumar and others saw police file a case on November 3, 2023, under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including cheating and fraud, with findings indicating Rahul Kumar, the company's director, allegedly enticed victims with assurances of 20-30 per cent monthly investment returns, the statement noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025