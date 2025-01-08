Cecilia Sala Freed: A Diplomatic Triumph for Italy

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, held in Iran's Evin prison, has been released and is en route to Italy, according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office.

Detained in December under a standard journalistic visa for unknown reasons, Sala's release followed diplomatic negotiations. Her imprisonment coincided with the arrest of Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini in Italy, alleged to be involved in an attack on U.S. forces.

Prime Minister Meloni expressed gratitude to those aiding in Sala's release. This diplomatic victory coincided with her strategic visit to President-elect Donald Trump, though details of their discussions aren't public. The situation highlights ongoing international tensions regarding arrests of foreign nationals in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)