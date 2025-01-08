Left Menu

Cecilia Sala Freed: A Diplomatic Triumph for Italy

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, detained in Iran, has been freed and is returning home. She was arrested after an Iranian businessman's detention in Italy, suspected in a drone attack. Her release, facilitated by intense diplomatic efforts, marks a win for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:49 IST
Cecilia Sala Freed: A Diplomatic Triumph for Italy

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, held in Iran's Evin prison, has been released and is en route to Italy, according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office.

Detained in December under a standard journalistic visa for unknown reasons, Sala's release followed diplomatic negotiations. Her imprisonment coincided with the arrest of Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini in Italy, alleged to be involved in an attack on U.S. forces.

Prime Minister Meloni expressed gratitude to those aiding in Sala's release. This diplomatic victory coincided with her strategic visit to President-elect Donald Trump, though details of their discussions aren't public. The situation highlights ongoing international tensions regarding arrests of foreign nationals in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025