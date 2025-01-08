Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Raisen Paddy Theft Incident

In a shocking incident in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, a man was publicly stripped and beaten by a group who accused him of stealing paddy. The police disclosed the information on Wednesday, noting the disturbing occurrence on Tuesday night at Dussehra Maidan.

The incident gained widespread attention after a video went viral, leading police to initiate a search for the victim, according to Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Pratibha Sharma. The police have also filed a case against those involved in the attack, and they're investigating the theft allegations against the man.

Local farmers, who transported paddy to the market, reported their produce had been stolen. However, they distanced themselves from the violent act, despite the video showing individuals beating a naked man and accusing him of repeat theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)