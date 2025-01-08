Karnataka CM Advocates for Respectful Policing

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on the state police force to establish a people-friendly system that treats visitors to police stations with respect. His statements came during the inauguration of the newly constructed Chamarajpet, Cubbon Park, and High Grounds police stations.

During a gathering attended by police personnel, the CM also launched the Pulakeshi Nagar police quarters near Lazar road. He highlighted the direct correlation between peace, order, and development in the state and urged police officials to foster a fearful climate for criminals, ensuring a fear-free atmosphere for the public.

Addressing concerns about rising real estate scams in the city, Siddaramaiah warned that any police collaboration with the real estate mafia would not be tolerated. He assured that the government is committed to supporting police officers by ensuring their welfare and providing necessary amenities, including new police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)