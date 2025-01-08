Fake Tax Official Dupes 40, Arrested in Rs 2 Crore Scam
Rinku Sharma, posing as an Income Tax official, has been arrested for duping over 40 people of Rs 2 crore in Navi Mumbai. Utilizing fake credentials, he promised government jobs, issuing fraudulent appointment letters. Police uncovered multiple fake IDs, initiating further investigations into the extent of the scam.
- Country:
- India
A man has been apprehended in Navi Mumbai for allegedly deceiving over 40 individuals out of a staggering Rs 2 crore by impersonating an Income Tax official, police stated on Wednesday.
Identified as Rinku Sharma, 33, the accused assumed the role of an Income Tax Commissioner, complete with a marked vehicle and amber lights. He falsely promised jobs within the department, taking Rs 15 lakh from one victim by assuring a job for his daughter.
Upon receiving a complaint, authorities launched an investigation, eventually arresting Sharma and recovering 28 fake ID cards with various official designations. Police estimate the scam affected over 40 people, with further inquiries set to determine the full scale of the fraudulent operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- scam
- Navi Mumbai
- Income Tax
- Rinku Sharma
- arrest
- fraud
- fake IDs
- police
- job racket
- Rupees
ALSO READ
Amicorp Group Faces $7 Billion Fraud Allegations
Controversies Surrounding Major Corporations: Fraud, Takeovers, and Worker Safety
Delhi Police Busts Illegal Immigration Gang: 11 Arrested
Fugitive Nabbed After 33 Years: Kale's Dramatic Arrest in Mumbai
Controversy Surrounds Arrest and Treatment of BJP Leader CT Ravi