Fake Tax Official Dupes 40, Arrested in Rs 2 Crore Scam

A man has been apprehended in Navi Mumbai for allegedly deceiving over 40 individuals out of a staggering Rs 2 crore by impersonating an Income Tax official, police stated on Wednesday.

Identified as Rinku Sharma, 33, the accused assumed the role of an Income Tax Commissioner, complete with a marked vehicle and amber lights. He falsely promised jobs within the department, taking Rs 15 lakh from one victim by assuring a job for his daughter.

Upon receiving a complaint, authorities launched an investigation, eventually arresting Sharma and recovering 28 fake ID cards with various official designations. Police estimate the scam affected over 40 people, with further inquiries set to determine the full scale of the fraudulent operation.

