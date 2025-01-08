Left Menu

Fake Tax Official Dupes 40, Arrested in Rs 2 Crore Scam

Rinku Sharma, posing as an Income Tax official, has been arrested for duping over 40 people of Rs 2 crore in Navi Mumbai. Utilizing fake credentials, he promised government jobs, issuing fraudulent appointment letters. Police uncovered multiple fake IDs, initiating further investigations into the extent of the scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:26 IST
Fake Tax Official Dupes 40, Arrested in Rs 2 Crore Scam
scam
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been apprehended in Navi Mumbai for allegedly deceiving over 40 individuals out of a staggering Rs 2 crore by impersonating an Income Tax official, police stated on Wednesday.

Identified as Rinku Sharma, 33, the accused assumed the role of an Income Tax Commissioner, complete with a marked vehicle and amber lights. He falsely promised jobs within the department, taking Rs 15 lakh from one victim by assuring a job for his daughter.

Upon receiving a complaint, authorities launched an investigation, eventually arresting Sharma and recovering 28 fake ID cards with various official designations. Police estimate the scam affected over 40 people, with further inquiries set to determine the full scale of the fraudulent operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025