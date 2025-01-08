Left Menu

Cross-Border Manhunt: Arrest in Bangkok's High-Profile Killing

A suspected hit man, responsible for killing former Cambodian opposition lawmaker Lim Kimya in Bangkok, was arrested in Cambodia. Thai and Cambodian authorities coordinated the manhunt and extradition is being discussed. The murder has raised safety concerns and calls for a thorough investigation are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:45 IST
Cross-Border Manhunt: Arrest in Bangkok's High-Profile Killing

A suspected hit man connected to the murder of former Cambodian opposition lawmaker Lim Kimya was apprehended in Cambodia following an extensive manhunt that crossed borders, Thai police revealed on Wednesday. The arrest caps a coordinated effort between Thai and Cambodian authorities after the suspect fled to Cambodia.

The suspect, a Thai national, came under Thai judicial scrutiny as a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier on Wednesday. Lim Kimya, a 74-year-old dual citizen of Cambodia and France, was shot dead in Bangkok shortly after his arrival from Cambodia.

The Thai government has vowed a 'full and thorough investigation' into the killing, which has raised concerns over public safety and the treatment of opposition figures in Cambodia. The motives behind the murder remain unclear, fueling speculations and demands for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025