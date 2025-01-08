Cross-Border Manhunt: Arrest in Bangkok's High-Profile Killing

A suspected hit man connected to the murder of former Cambodian opposition lawmaker Lim Kimya was apprehended in Cambodia following an extensive manhunt that crossed borders, Thai police revealed on Wednesday. The arrest caps a coordinated effort between Thai and Cambodian authorities after the suspect fled to Cambodia.

The suspect, a Thai national, came under Thai judicial scrutiny as a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier on Wednesday. Lim Kimya, a 74-year-old dual citizen of Cambodia and France, was shot dead in Bangkok shortly after his arrival from Cambodia.

The Thai government has vowed a 'full and thorough investigation' into the killing, which has raised concerns over public safety and the treatment of opposition figures in Cambodia. The motives behind the murder remain unclear, fueling speculations and demands for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)