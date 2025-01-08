Overcrowded Prisons: New Directive for Undertrial Prisoners

In an effort to address the ongoing issue of overcrowding in prisons, the Centre has issued a directive to all states urging them to ensure the release of undertrial prisoners who have served at least half of their maximum prison term for offenses not warranting death or life sentences.

This directive, communicated by the Ministry of Home Affairs to chief secretaries and prison directors across states, references Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS). Under this provision, prisoners qualify for bail if their detention period during investigation, inquiry, or trial extends to half the maximum term for their offense.

The advisory also highlights additional benefits for first-time offenders and underscores the need for continuous application of these provisions, urging states and union territories to regularly report eligible prisoner releases to the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)