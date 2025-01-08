Wall Street Wavers Amid Economic Uncertainty
Wall Street's main indexes showed minimal movement as investors assessed underwhelming jobs data and a report about President-elect Donald Trump considering a national economic emergency declaration. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 saw slight increases, while the Nasdaq experienced a small decline.
Wall Street's main indexes opened with minimal movement on Wednesday, as investors absorbed softer-than-expected jobs data and a report suggesting President-elect Donald Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest rise of 13.7 points, or 0.03%, at the start, reaching 42,542.1.
The S&P 500 similarly rose by 1.6 points, or 0.03%, to 5,910.66, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped by 20.3 points, or 0.10%, closing at 19,469.365.
