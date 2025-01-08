Left Menu

Wall Street Wavers Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street's main indexes showed minimal movement as investors assessed underwhelming jobs data and a report about President-elect Donald Trump considering a national economic emergency declaration. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 saw slight increases, while the Nasdaq experienced a small decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:05 IST
Wall Street Wavers Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes opened with minimal movement on Wednesday, as investors absorbed softer-than-expected jobs data and a report suggesting President-elect Donald Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest rise of 13.7 points, or 0.03%, at the start, reaching 42,542.1.

The S&P 500 similarly rose by 1.6 points, or 0.03%, to 5,910.66​, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped by 20.3 points, or 0.10%, closing at 19,469.365.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025