Wall Street Wavers Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street's main indexes opened with minimal movement on Wednesday, as investors absorbed softer-than-expected jobs data and a report suggesting President-elect Donald Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest rise of 13.7 points, or 0.03%, at the start, reaching 42,542.1.

The S&P 500 similarly rose by 1.6 points, or 0.03%, to 5,910.66​, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped by 20.3 points, or 0.10%, closing at 19,469.365.

