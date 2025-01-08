Brazil Remembers Failed Coup Attempt: Democracy on Display

Brazilian authorities assembled in the capital, Brasilia, to observe the second anniversary of the blatantly failed coup attempt by supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, coalescing around President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Key political figures, including Supreme Court Deputy Chief Justice Luiz Edson Fachin, honored the occasion with a ceremony at the presidential palace.

The pro-Bolsonaro uprising on January 8, 2023, saw rioters breach security, desecrate buildings, and call for a military intervention to depose Lula. Dismantled artworks have since been meticulously restored, signifying both cultural preservation and political resilience as the Brazilian presidency facilitated their public reintroduction.

The anniversary signifies a backdrop of Bolsonaro's mounting legal woes, paralleling those faced by his political idol, Donald Trump, following the Capitol riots. Federal Police accuse Bolsonaro and others, including senior military personnel, of attempting a coup. Legal experts anticipate more severe trials post-2025, particularly regarding his alleged personal misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)