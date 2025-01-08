UK Freezes Assets of Far-Right Group 'Blood and Honour'
The UK government has utilized counter-terrorism laws to freeze the assets of 'Blood and Honour', an extreme right-wing group. This marks the first use of Britain's domestic sanctions regime targeting far-right terrorism, focusing on the group's financial resources and suspected activities linked to terrorism.
The United Kingdom has invoked counter-terrorism laws to freeze the assets of the group 'Blood and Honour', identified as an extreme right-wing entity. The action signifies a landmark application of the country's domestic sanctions framework to counteract far-right terrorism.
On Wednesday, the government commanded the freezing of all assets and economic resources in Britain connected to Blood and Honour, including those controlled by its aliases, 28 Radio and Combat 18. Concerns have mounted as British authorities report an increase in far-right extremism, resulting in numerous terrorism-related arrests in recent years.
Announcing the sanction, the government emphasized its commitment to obstructing terrorist financing activities, stating their well-substantiated suspicion that Blood and Honour engages in promoting terrorism, recruiting participants, and facilitating funds for such purposes. Combat 18, a clandestine faction linked with other far-right groups, was outlawed in Germany in 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED Freezes Assets in Major Amusement Park Prob
ED Clamps Down: Appu Ghar Group Assets Seized Amid Fraud Probe
Elon Musk Sparks Controversy with Support for Germany's Far-Right Party
ED Cracks Down on Madhya Pradesh Corruption Scandal: Assets, Gold, and Cash Seized
Austria's Political Shift: Conservatives Anticipate Far-Right Leadership