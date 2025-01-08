Left Menu

Income-Tax Department's 24x7 Vigil for Fair Delhi Elections

To ensure fair Delhi assembly elections, the Income-Tax Department has established a 24x7 control room to monitor unaccounted cash and valuables. A toll-free number is available for citizens to report suspicious activities. Anonymity is assured for all informants during the election period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Income-Tax Department has taken significant steps to ensure the integrity of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections by launching a 24x7 control room. This initiative is aimed at monitoring any movement of unaccounted cash, bullion, and other valuables that might influence the electoral process.

Located at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, the Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Delhi, has provided a toll-free hotline (1800111309) for the public to report suspicious activities. The finance ministry emphasizes that any reports related to the distribution of cash or precious metals will be treated with strict confidentiality.

The elections are scheduled for February 5, with vote counting on February 8. Residents are encouraged to utilize the control room, ensuring their identity remains anonymous, to maintain a fair electoral environment throughout the duration of the Model Code of Conduct in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

