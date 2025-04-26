Tensions Rise After Flag Desecration in Jodhpur Bullion Market

Tensions flared in Jodhpur's Ghodon Ka Chowk as shops closed and police forces mobilized following the circulation of a video showing an alleged act of flag desecration in the bullion market. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday night.

A man from West Bengal, whose identity remains unidentified, was apprehended for allegedly removing and throwing a flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image from a parked car. The incident prompted traders and Hindu right-wing outfit members to demand action.

Shop owner Shaukat Ali did not appear at the scene. Meanwhile, the police maintained order as Jodhpur Jewellers' Association lodged a complaint. Market activities resumed in the evening despite the tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)