Tensions Rise After Flag Desecration in Jodhpur Bullion Market
A video showing a man allegedly removing and discarding a flag with Lord Hanuman's picture sparked tensions in Jodhpur's bullion market. Following the incident, traders gathered, demanding action. Police have arrested the accused, whose identity is unclear, and the market eventually reopened later that evening.
Tensions flared in Jodhpur's Ghodon Ka Chowk as shops closed and police forces mobilized following the circulation of a video showing an alleged act of flag desecration in the bullion market. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday night.
A man from West Bengal, whose identity remains unidentified, was apprehended for allegedly removing and throwing a flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image from a parked car. The incident prompted traders and Hindu right-wing outfit members to demand action.
Shop owner Shaukat Ali did not appear at the scene. Meanwhile, the police maintained order as Jodhpur Jewellers' Association lodged a complaint. Market activities resumed in the evening despite the tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
