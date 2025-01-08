Trump's Tariff Tactics: A National Emergency on the Horizon?

In a move that could redefine trade relations, President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly weighing the option of declaring a national economic emergency to implement universal tariffs against both allies and adversaries. This would utilize the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, granting him authority to regulate imports during such emergencies.

According to anonymous sources cited by CNN, the Trump team is actively deliberating this option, aiming to bolster his efforts to enact a minimum 10% tariff on all imports into the United States. This aligns with Trump's campaign pledges to manage illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Historically, Trump has leveraged similar legal frameworks, such as in 2019, when a 5% tariff warning against Mexico prompted stricter border controls. With plans to reintroduce significant tariffs on Chinese imports, Trump's strategy reflects a continuation of using economic tools as leverage on the global stage.

