Contentious Blockade: Nippon Steel Faces Legal Battle in U.S.

Nippon Steel's pursuit of U.S. Steel has hit a roadblock in the form of a Presidential intervention, stirring legal turmoil. The merger, originally halted by President Joe Biden, is now the subject of a lawsuit.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a CNBC interview, remained tight-lipped on the specifics but assured that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) performed a detailed review, as is customary, before reaching the President.

The review, however, faces allegations of not being in good faith, with claims suggesting that President Biden's decision was prejudiced. Yellen expressed regret over the ongoing litigation but stood by the thoroughness of the CFIUS analysis.

