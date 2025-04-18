Left Menu

Mega Merger: Capital One and Discover Combine to Dominate U.S. Credit Scene

The Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have approved the merger of Capital One and Discover, forming the largest U.S. credit card issuer by balances. Conditions include corrective actions for Discover. The Justice Department found no competition issues blocking the deal, seen as an industry consolidation indicator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:00 IST
Mega Merger: Capital One and Discover Combine to Dominate U.S. Credit Scene
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have given the green light for the merger of Capital One and Discover, signaling a milestone in the banking sector. This union is poised to create America's leading credit card issuer by balances, and one of the largest banks by assets.

Despite the approval, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has mandated corrective actions for Discover, addressing the root causes of remaining enforcement issues. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve announced a consent order with Discover, imposing a $100 million fine related to fee overcharging from 2007 to 2023.

The Justice Department had already determined there were no competitive concerns threatening the deal's success. Analysts and financial executives view this merger as a significant test of the Trump administration's stance on banking industry consolidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025