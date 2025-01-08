Left Menu

Chief Justice Khanna's Scenic Retreat: A Judicial Breakthrough

In a unique initiative, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has organized a weekend retreat for Supreme Court judges and their spouses to Vishakhapatnam and Araku Valley. Scheduled for January 11-12, the trip aims for personal relaxation, marking a shift towards improving judicial efficiency through leisure and camaraderie.

Updated: 08-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:44 IST
In a pioneering move, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna is organizing a weekend retreat for 25 Supreme Court judges and their spouses to Vishakhapatnam and the nearby Araku Valley.

The trip, set for January 11-12, is intended to offer judges a relaxing break from their demanding roles. Sources close to the CJI's office have stated that this retreat is purely for leisure, with no official discussions on the table.

The initiative, funded by the judges themselves or through the Leave Travel Concession, showcases Chief Justice Khanna's innovative approach to enhancing judicial efficiency by promoting quality family time.

