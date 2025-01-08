Chief Justice Khanna's Scenic Retreat: A Judicial Breakthrough

In a pioneering move, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna is organizing a weekend retreat for 25 Supreme Court judges and their spouses to Vishakhapatnam and the nearby Araku Valley.

The trip, set for January 11-12, is intended to offer judges a relaxing break from their demanding roles. Sources close to the CJI's office have stated that this retreat is purely for leisure, with no official discussions on the table.

The initiative, funded by the judges themselves or through the Leave Travel Concession, showcases Chief Justice Khanna's innovative approach to enhancing judicial efficiency by promoting quality family time.

(With inputs from agencies.)