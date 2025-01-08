Left Menu

The Complexity of Sanctions in Post-Assad Syria

Sanctions in Syria remain a complex issue following the recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. The U.S. recently issued a temporary sanctions exemption to help with humanitarian aid, but the situation is complicated by existing sanctions against insurgent groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly al Qaeda affiliates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:16 IST
The Complexity of Sanctions in Post-Assad Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent U.S. move to issue a sanctions exemption for transactions with Syrian governing institutions has been welcomed but is seen as only a small step toward resolving the extensive sanctions issues. Geir Pedersen, the U.N. special envoy on Syria, emphasized the need for broader action during a Security Council session.

In 2011, tough sanctions were imposed on Syria due to President Bashar al-Assad's violent crackdown on protests. The recent shift in power, with Assad's ousting by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, further complicated the sanctions landscape. These factors have hampered humanitarian aid efforts and have strained the economy.

The diplomatic community, including U.S. and EU representatives, is considering easing restrictions. Russia, an ally of Assad, has criticized the continued sanctions for exacerbating Syria's economic challenges. Calls for lifting these measures aim to support Syria's reconstruction and recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025