Trump to Slash USAID Jobs Amid Humanitarian Aid Turmoil

The Trump administration announced major cuts to USAID, eliminating nearly all positions by September, endangering global humanitarian efforts. The State Department will take over remaining responsibilities while a separate hiring process excludes automatic staff transfers. This decision was met with outrage from aid groups, highlighting significant geopolitical implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 01:22 IST
The Trump administration has announced a substantial reduction of positions at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), a move that threatens global humanitarian aid initiatives. These cuts, slated for completion by September, come amid ongoing disaster relief efforts in countries such as Thailand and Myanmar, where USAID has historically played a crucial role.

An internal memo, reviewed by Reuters and issued by acting deputy administrator Jeremy Lewin, informed staff that all non-essential positions at the agency would be eliminated. The State Department will absorb USAID's remaining operational responsibilities, yet will not automatically employ former USAID staff, opting instead for an independent hiring process.

This decision has ignited significant backlash from humanitarian aid communities, with prominent figures like Jeremy Konyndyk of Refugees International condemning the move as a 'total abdication' of U.S. global leadership. Critics argue that this radical reorganization jeopardizes life-saving relief efforts, leaving space for geopolitical rivals like China to gain influence in critically affected regions.

