US Military Strikes Target Houthi Arms Facilities in Yemen

The United States military initiated a series of strategic strikes targeting alleged underground arms facilities controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Houthis, backed by Iran, are implicated in attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

A statement from US Central Command detailed that the strikes aimed at neutralizing weapons the rebels used to threaten maritime traffic.

According to the Houthi rebels, seven strikes hit in Sanaa and the northern Amran province. While the rebels assert they are targeting vessels allied with Israel and Western nations due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, many attacked ships were not involved in this conflict.

