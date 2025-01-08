Left Menu

US Military Strikes Target Houthi Arms Facilities in Yemen

The US military has launched a series of strikes against underground arms facilities of the Houthi rebels in Yemen. These attacks, carried out by US Central Command, aimed at weapons allegedly used by the rebels for Red Sea assaults. The Houthis claim the strikes focused on Sanaa and Amran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:29 IST
US Military Strikes Target Houthi Arms Facilities in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United States military initiated a series of strategic strikes targeting alleged underground arms facilities controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Houthis, backed by Iran, are implicated in attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

A statement from US Central Command detailed that the strikes aimed at neutralizing weapons the rebels used to threaten maritime traffic.

According to the Houthi rebels, seven strikes hit in Sanaa and the northern Amran province. While the rebels assert they are targeting vessels allied with Israel and Western nations due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, many attacked ships were not involved in this conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025