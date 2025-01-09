Calm Restored in N'Djamena After Gunfire Scare
Chad's Infrastructure Minister, Aziz Mahamat Saleh, reassured the public that the situation in N'Djamena is under control after gunfire erupted near the presidency. The Minister urged citizens not to panic, as he addressed the incident with limited details in a social media post on Facebook.
Devdiscourse News Desk | N'djamena | Updated: 09-01-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 01:52 IST
- Country:
- Chad
Gunfire near the Chadian presidency in N'Djamena sent waves of concern through the capital on Wednesday evening. However, Infrastructure Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh quickly addressed the situation.
Saleh reassured the public via a Facebook post, stressing that there was no reason to panic and affirming that the situation was under control.
While specific details remain scarce, the minister's prompt response aimed to calm the residents and prevent any unnecessary alarm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh’s situation discussed in NEC plenary meet: Tripura CM
Russian region declares emergency situation as Black Sea oil spill fallout widens
VHP Launches 'Jagran Abhiyan' to Free Temples from Government Control
Russian Forces Take Control of Hihant: A Strategic Move
CWC passed two resolutions - one on Mahatma Gandhi, second on political situation: K C Venugopal.