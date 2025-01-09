Calm Restored in N'Djamena After Gunfire Scare

Gunfire near the Chadian presidency in N'Djamena sent waves of concern through the capital on Wednesday evening. However, Infrastructure Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh quickly addressed the situation.

Saleh reassured the public via a Facebook post, stressing that there was no reason to panic and affirming that the situation was under control.

While specific details remain scarce, the minister's prompt response aimed to calm the residents and prevent any unnecessary alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)