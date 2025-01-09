Left Menu

Calm Restored in N'Djamena After Gunfire Scare

Chad's Infrastructure Minister, Aziz Mahamat Saleh, reassured the public that the situation in N'Djamena is under control after gunfire erupted near the presidency. The Minister urged citizens not to panic, as he addressed the incident with limited details in a social media post on Facebook.

Gunfire near the Chadian presidency in N'Djamena sent waves of concern through the capital on Wednesday evening. However, Infrastructure Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh quickly addressed the situation.

Saleh reassured the public via a Facebook post, stressing that there was no reason to panic and affirming that the situation was under control.

While specific details remain scarce, the minister's prompt response aimed to calm the residents and prevent any unnecessary alarm.

