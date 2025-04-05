Left Menu

Buddhists Seek Sole Control Over Mahabodhi Temple as Kushwaha Pushes for Patna Renaming

Upendra Kushwaha, leader of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, urges the amendment of the Bodh Gaya Temple Act, 1949 to place Mahabodhi Temple management under exclusive Buddhist oversight. He also advocates renaming Patna to Patliputra, honoring Emperor Ashoka and boosting its historical legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday called for a crucial amendment to the Bodh Gaya Temple Act, 1949, advocating to grant Buddhists exclusive control over the management of the iconic Mahabodhi Temple.

Kushwaha, former Union minister and head of the RLM, voiced the need to amend the act to ensure that the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee, which currently includes members from various religions, is solely comprised of Buddhists. This demand aims to address the rising tensions among Buddhists seeking greater control over their holiest shrine.

Additionally, Kushwaha reiterated his long-standing demand for renaming the state capital, Patna, to its historical name, Patliputra, in honor of Emperor Ashoka. He emphasized that embracing this change would preserve the rich historical legacy of the region, closely linked with Ashoka and Buddhism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

